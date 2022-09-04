NXT Worlds Collide Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show September 4, 2022 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. NXT Worlds Collide Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Worlds Collide Poll – Vote for the best match NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a unification match Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Titles Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles The Creeds vs. Briggs and Jensen vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly to unify the NXT and NXT UK Tag Titles pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt uknxt worlds collidewwe
