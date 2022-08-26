8/26 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin vs. Ricochet, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah face the winners of a second chance four-way in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinals

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,201)

Live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

Aired August 26, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in on commentary, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer. They went to introductions for the opening match after hyping that the main event would be Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn…

1. Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin. A pre-tape aired with Corbin saying there was no way “that little punk” would beat him. Cole played up Corbin being on a losing streak. Ricochet hit a springboard elbow that sent Corbin to ringside. Ricochet followed and was launched toward the post, but he caught himself on the ropes and hit Corbin with a corkscrew dive on the floor heading into a break. [C]

Corbin went on the offensive. Ricochet went for a springboard move, but Corbin drilled him with a forearm to the back of the head. A short time later, Ricochet battled back and went up top for his finisher, but Corbin avoided it and drilled him with a boot to the face. Corbin slammed Ricochet to the mat and covered him for a two count.

Corbin showed frustration and barked at the crowd. Ricochet ducked a clothesline and went for the Recoil, but Corbin stuffed it. Ricochet hit him with a knee and a kick, then went up top again and hit a shooting star press for the win. McAfee used his telestrator afterward…

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin in 12:20.

Powell’s POV: A solid match. The Corbin losing streak made the outcome feel less predictable than it would have been if they weren’t telling that story. This show and AEW Rampage are the only thing standing in the way of me entering deep prep mode for my fantasy football auctions/drafts. All of my leagues are held on the highly recommended MyFantasyLeague.com. Yep, that’s cheap plug for my friends and their great site.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were hanging out backstage when “Hit Row” Ashante Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab showed up. The two teams got along and walked off together…

Cole hyped a video on Drew McIntyre’s “journey home” as coming up next… [C]