WWE announces plan to launch NXT Europe in 2023, live special announced for Labor Day weekend

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce their plan to launch NXT Europe in 2023.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the NXT brand will grow internationally with the creation of an all-new NXT Europe, with the launch planned for 2023.

“Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Launched in 2016, NXT UK has received critical acclaim and developed WWE main roster talent such as Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Gunther and Butch. NXT Europe will reimagine the brand and its talent pipeline with a Pan European focus.

Prior to the debut of NXT Europe, Worlds Collide, a premium live event featuring NXT and NXT UK Superstars, will be presented live on Sunday, September 4 at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear what this means for the NXT UK show in the meantime, but it’s good to see that WWE is committed to doing more in Europe. Meanwhile, that means Labor Day weekend will have WWE Clash at the Castle, Worlds Collide, and AEW All Out. There had been rumors of NXT running directly opposite the All Out pay-per-view, but the earlier start time means there won’t be any overlap.