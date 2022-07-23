7/23 ROH Death Before Dishonor results: Powell’s live review of FTR vs. The Briscoes in a best of three falls match for the ROH Tag Titles, Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship, Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH TV Title,  Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS ROH PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor “Death Before Dishonor”

Aired live July 23, 2022 on pay-per-view

Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center

ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour Pre-Show

Ian Riccaboni welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Caprice Coleman. Riccaboni turned things over to ring announcer Bobby Cruise for the opening match…

1. Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry (w/JD Drake). Cabana extended his hand for the Code of Honor handshake, but Henry slapped it away. The crowd chanted Cabana’s name. Henry was the early aggressor and taunted the crowd in between throwing kicks at Cabana, who started to fire up. However, Henry put Cabana down with a piledriver for a near fall.

Cabana eventually rallied and performed a flying apple and a big clothesline that led to him getting a two count. The action spilled to ringside where Drake tried to get involved. Cabana punched him and threw Henry back inside the ring. While the ref was focused on Henry, Drake hit Cabana with a cheap shot.

Back in the ring, Henry performed a top rope splash on Cabana for a good near fall. Cabana sat up and shook his head no. Henry went for a top rope move, but Cabana stood back and let him crash to the mat. A short time later, Cabana applied the Billy Goat’s Curse. Drake climbed onto the apron, causing Cabana to releae the hold. Cabana avoided a charging Henry and then performed a top rope moonsault and scored the pin…

Colt Cabana defeated Anthony Henry in 10:00.

Powell’s POV: A nice opening match with a receptive crowd that loved Cabana and was quick to give Henry the heat that he sought. It is so nice to see a Ring of Honor show without the entrance set directly opposite the hard camera. That was always a pet peeve of mine and it’s nice to cross that one off my regular bitch list (hopefully Impact Wrestling will follow suit for well attended shows). The ring is well lit and the lighting over the crowd off the main floor is dark.

A video package spotlighted the first FTR vs. Briscoes match from ROH Supercard of Honor and set the table for tonight’s rematch. The video package featured comments from Caprice Coleman, Ian Riccaboni, and the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler…

2. “Shinobi Shadow Squad” Cheeseburger and Eli Isom vs. “Trustbusters” Ari Daivari and Slim J. The teams adhered to the Code of Honor. Late in the match, Slim J performed a double underhook butterfly suplex on Cheeseburger. Isom worked over J briefly, but then J hit him with a cutter. J followed with a crossbody block from the ropes and then Daivari performed a top rope splash on Isom and pinned him…

“Trustbusters” Ari Daivari and Slim J defeated “Shinobi Shadow Squad” Cheeseburger and Eli Isom in 5:30.

Powell’s POV: The match was fine, but the crowd seemed to be as clueless as I am when it comes to what the Trustbusters’ gimmick is all about. I’m happy to see Isom and Cheeseburger, but Shinobi Shadow Squad is one of those gimmicks that really didn’t need to be carried over to this era of ROH. Shoutout to the two fans who seemed to have a spotlight on them throughout the match for no good reason. One of those fans even put shades on.

Prince Nana was interviewed by Lexi Nair in the backstage area. Nana said he purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises. He said he would be at ringside with members of his faction…

Powell’s POV: I guess that’s a wrap for Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Weird.

3. Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa (w/Prince Nana) vs. Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian. Nana’s crew was billed as “The Embassy.” The teams had tense handshakes. Kaun gave Zayne double birds and got him to chase him to ringside and then back in the ring. Toa made a blind tag and took out Zayne. Kaun and Toa made quick tags and isolated Zayne. Cage tagged and performed a deadlift superplex.

Christian eventually tagged in and popped the crowd with some high spots. Deppen joined in with a dive that drew some ROH chants. Zayn took out Cage. Christian hit Cage with a 450 splash and then Deppen hit him with a running knee. Christian covered Cage for a good near fall.

There was a series of rapid fire spots that concluded with Cage performing a discus clothesline on Deppen. Cage set up for a powerbomb, but he was hit with a double enzuigiri by Christian and Zayne. Toa and Kaun took out Christian and Zayne and sent them to ringside. Deppen tried to fight Toa and Kaun. Cage popup powerbombed Deppen. Kaun performed a gutbuster. Toa held up Deppen and then Cage threw a running boot to the face. Cage covered Deppen and scored the pin…

Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa defeated Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian in 11:35.

Powell’s POV: Good action. The crowd really came to life for the babyface trio’s big offensive burst. The powerhouse team going over was the right move this early in their run.

A video package aired on the ROH Pure Rules Championship match…

4. Willow Nightingale vs. Allysin Kay. Willow got a big babyface reaction during her entrance. The wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor.