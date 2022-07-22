Paul Levesque returns as WWE EVP of Talent Relations

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that effective immediately, Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations.

“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” said Levesque.

Powell’s POV: It’s great that Levesque is healthy enough to take back his old position. This does not seem to bode well for John Laurinaitis, who held the position prior to being sent home on administrative leave as part of the Vince McMahon investigation. Bruce Prichard held the title on an interim basis.