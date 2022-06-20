Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck settle their XFL lawsuit

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck have settled the lawsuit and will avoid going to a jury trial. Luck sued McMahon for $24 million while alleging wrongful discharge after he was fired as the XFL Commissioner just a day before McMahon folded the league. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. Read more at SportsBusinessJournal.com.

Powell’s POV: That’s one legal case that McMahon no longer has to contend with. The timing of the settlement is interesting in that all signs pointed to the case moving to trial next month. McMahon’s stance may have softened due to the investigation that caused him to step back from his position as the WWE CEO and Chairman of the Board.