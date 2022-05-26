What's happening...

WWE moving Money in the Bank to a smaller venue

May 26, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is moving the Money in the Bank pay-per-view from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to the MGM Grand Arena. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the company issued an internal memo announcing the move of the July 2 event. Tickets purchased for Allegiant Stadium will be refunded, and a special pre-sale event will be held for fans who held those tickets.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. This is the first time that WWE attempted to make Money in the Bank a stadium show. It appears as though the demand simply wasn’t there. In addition to wondering if this will make WWE reconsider the idea of MITB being a stadium show, I also wonder if this will make them leery of running big shows on holiday weekends in the United States.

