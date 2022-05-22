5/21 LA Fights results: Vetter’s review of Juicy Finau vs. Hunter Freeman in a Street Fight, Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas vs. B-Boy and Lil Cholo, Titus Alexander vs. Lucas Riley, Jordan Cruz vs. Jai Vidal, Bad Dude Tito vs. Brandon Gatson

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

LA Fights “Volume 4”

Streamed on YouTube.com

May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California at Ukrainian Cultural Center

This show was held at 2 p.m., hours before the Game Changer Wrestling event in the building. The crowd was roughly 100. There were two men providing commentary but I didn’t catch their names. This is a beautiful building with a high ceiling and has been a great home for indy wrestling.

1. Ju Dizz defeated Eli Everfly, Rob Shit, Cameron Gates, Keita Murray, and Gregory Sharpe in a six-way scramble at 8:23. Ju Dizz looks like a young Kofi Kingston. This was my first time seeing Rob Shit, who is billed as a rock n’ roller with 1980s hair. Gregory Sharpe is a Black man with wild hair and empty eyes, he looks scary dangerous. They do a six-way submission spot at 4:00. Everfly hit a Spanish Fly on Gates from the corner to the floor on the other four guys. Ju Dizz hit a spinning sidewalk slam on Keita for the pin. This is what you’ve come to expect from a match like this: lots of flips and messy but fun spots.

2. Midas Kreed defeated Damian Drake at 10:01. Kreed looks like Wes Lee/Dez Xavier, and the white, tattoo-covered Drake made me think of Nash Carter. The announcers talked about Kreed having a good showing at a recent GCW show. Midas hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread/flipping faceplant for the pin. A lot of potential for both of these guys.

3. Bad Dude Tito defeated Brandon Gatson at 10:41. Tito has been on a lot of New Japan Strong shows lately, including the Windy City Riot event I attended in Chicago in April. Gatson is a veteran, he was on PWG BOLA’s more than 10 years ago. They brawled into the crowd, and Tito caved in Gatson’s chest with a hard chop. Gatson hit an incredible handspring-back-flip dive to the floor at 5:30. He then a top-rope moonsault to the floor. Bad Dude Tito hit a powerbomb onto the ring apron. In the ring, Tito hit a top-rope frogsplash for the pin. These guys are polished in-ring competitors.

4. Jai Vidal defeated Jordan Cruz at 12:52. Cruz is thick and muscular; he’s no high-flying luchador. Vidal has long hair, wore colored glasses, and parties like Adam Rose on the way to the ring. Jai had fun with some homo-erotic humor. Cruz was not amused. Cruz applied a Full Nelson that nearly got a tapout. Cruz hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Vidal attempted a dive to the floor, but Cruz caught him. Impressive strength. Jai hit a top-rope Canadian Destroyer. Vidal held Cruz upside down and appeared to be going for a Styles Clash, but instead he turned it into a powerbomb for the pin. Vidal has the charisma, but Cruz has great size and strength, and there is a lot potential there.

5. Titus Alexander defeated Lucas Riley at 12:31. Both of these guys also recently appeared on a GCW show. Riley wore a Street Fighter-style headband. They traded intense matholds to start. They traded hard forearm shots and Titus hit a German suplex for a believable nearfall. Riley hit a sprinboard-back-cutter, then a dive to the floor at 12:00. They get back in the ring, where Titus nailed a sit-out powerbomb out of nowhere for the pin. Really good match.

6. B-Boy and Lil Cholo defeated “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas at 14:47. Avalon and Rosas gyrated their way to ringside, and they attacked B-Boy & Cholo. B-Boy hit a tiger driver on Avalon for a nearfall. The announcers talked about the 73 combined years of in-ring action for these four. The heels extensively worked over B-Boy. Rosas lewdly rubbed his groin in B-Boy’s face. Cholo made the hot tag at 8:30 and beat down both heels. The heels hit a team DVD move on B-Boy for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Cholo hit a stunner, and B-Boy nailed a brainbuster on Rosas, but only got a one-count. B-Boy applied a sleeper, and Rosas passed out.

* B-Boy got on the mic and reiterated the fact these four combined have 73 years of in-ring experience, and it was an honor to mix it up with Rosas and Avalon again.

7. Juicy Finau defeated Hunter Freeman in a Street Fight at 12:23. I don’t know Freeman; he wore tan pants, a black vest and a baseball cap. I’ve said this before — Finau is the Samoan Blue Meanie, wearing a half-shirt that allows his massive gut to hang out. Freeman attacked at the bell, but Finau stopped him with a shoulder block. Freeman hit an impressive dive over the top rope. I didn’t expect him to have that in him. They brawled in the crowd, and Freeman was bleeding from the forehead. Finau tossed Freeman up onto the stage. Finau gave Hunter a backbody drop off the stage and through a door set up on chairs at 4:30. Ouch.

They got into the ring, where Finau hit a massive suplex. Freeman speared Finau through a door set up in the corner. Finau hit a bodyslam onto an open chair. Freeman got a door that was covered in barbed wire. However, Finau nailed a DVD, sending Freeman crashing into the barbed wire, and he scored the pin. Hard-hitting match but not ultra-violent either.

Final Thoughts: The show clocked in at about two hours even. I will give Titus Alexander-Lucas Riley best match, just ahead of Gatson-Tito, with Vidal-Cruz third-best. Everyone on this card really worked hard in front of a tiny audience. It’s worth reiterating that this show is free for everyone to see on YouTube.