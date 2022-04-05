NXT Stand & Deliver poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event received a majority B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

-47 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade, and John Moore gave it a C in our NXT Stand & Deliver audio review on Saturday afternoon. I felt that the ladder match was the best match, while John gave the best match of the night to Ziggler vs. Breakker. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.