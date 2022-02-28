WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Ronda Rousey and two title matches set for Friday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville.
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Viking Raiders for the Smackdown Tag Titles
-Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Miami, Florida at FTX Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night audio reviews.
Be the first to comment