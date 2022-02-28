What's happening...

AEW Rampage viewership for the show that opened with a TNT Title match

February 28, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 473,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up slightly from the 471,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Rampage was bumped to a 6CT/7ET start time due to TNT’s coverage of NBA All-Star weekend, so the better comparison is the 549,000 viewers and the 0.19 rating the show drew in its usual time slot two weeks ago. Friday’s Rampage finished 46th in the cable ratings with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s .20 rating in the same demo. The Friday cable ratings were topped by an NBA game on ESPN, but it was also a big night for cable news, which pushed Rampage further down the cable ratings list than usual. That said, the viewership total is rough, and it’s worth noting that Friday’s Smackdown only dropped slightly in viewership and went up in the key demographic.

