02/16 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No DQ match, Wardlow vs. Max Caster in a ladder match qualifier, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Santana and Ortiz, Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty

February 16, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No DQ match, Wardlow vs. Max Caster in a ladder match qualifier, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Santana and Ortiz, Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty, and more (28:47)…

Click here for the February 16 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

