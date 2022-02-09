Candi Devine dead at age 63

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Longtime wrestler Candi Devine (Candace Rummel) died on Wednesday at age 63. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Devine held the AWA Women’s Championship four times throughout her in-ring career. She had a longtime relationship with fellow wrestler Tom Burton, who died on March 29, 2010. My condolences go out to her family and friends.
Another sad day in the world of wrestling as we learn Candi Divine has passed away. We send our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans the world over. May they find comfort in the wonderful memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Candi. pic.twitter.com/E6n9YyKQsz
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) February 9, 2022
There’s a mistake, she held the AWA title 4 times not the AEW title ^^
Thanks. My fingers have a mind of their own sometimes.