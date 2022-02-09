Candi Devine dead at age 63

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime wrestler Candi Devine (Candace Rummel) died on Wednesday at age 63. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Devine held the AWA Women’s Championship four times throughout her in-ring career. She had a longtime relationship with fellow wrestler Tom Burton, who died on March 29, 2010. My condolences go out to her family and friends.