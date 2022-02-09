What's happening...

Candi Devine dead at age 63

February 9, 2022

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime wrestler Candi Devine (Candace Rummel) died on Wednesday at age 63. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Devine held the AWA Women’s Championship four times throughout her in-ring career. She had a longtime relationship with fellow wrestler Tom Burton, who died on March 29, 2010. My condolences go out to her family and friends.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (2)

  1. Foxfyre February 9, 2022 @ 12:19 pm

    There’s a mistake, she held the AWA title 4 times not the AEW title ^^

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.