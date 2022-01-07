Knockouts Tag Team Champions pull out of Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced that Knockouts Tag Team Champions “The IInspiration” Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee will not be able to appear at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. The duo informed Impact officials that they were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Read the official announcement at ImpactWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: McKay and Lee were scheduled to defend the Knockouts Tag Titles against Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood. Obviously, it’s the right call for McKay and Lee to miss the show. Here’s wishing them good health. Join us for live coverage of Hard To Kill on Saturday night.