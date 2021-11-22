WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s Survivor Series fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match.

-Smackdown wrestlers appear while Vince McMahon attempts to find out who stole his golden egg.

Powell’s POV: Yes, really, about the golden egg part if you missed last night’s Survivor Series. Raw will be live from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.