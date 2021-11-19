11/19 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods confrontation, Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi, Sheamus vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal in a four-way for a spot on Team Smackdown, Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss, the final push for Survivor Series

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods confrontation, Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi, Sheamus vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal in a four-way for a spot on Team Smackdown, Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss, the final push for Survivor Series, and more (24:04)…

Click here for the November 19 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

