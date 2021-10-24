10/24 Barnett’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes, and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in AEW Eliminator tournament matches, Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho, and Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in TBS Title tournament matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews AEW Dynamite: Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes, and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in AEW Eliminator tournament matches, Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho, and Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in TBS Title tournament matches, Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler, and more (43:56)…

Click here for the October 24 AEW Dynamite audio review.

