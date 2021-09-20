WWE Raw preview (updated): Big six-man tag main event, the brand’s final push for Extreme Rules

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-“New Day” WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

-The New Day celebrate Big E’s WWE Championship win.

-Natalya and Tamina vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler.

-Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy for a U.S. Title shot at Extreme Rules.

-Alexa’s Playground with guest Charlotte Flair.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena and will feature the brand’s final push for Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.