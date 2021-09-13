WWE Raw preview: WWE Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-Damian Priest’s open challenge for the U.S. Championship.

-Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title match.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya.

-AJ Styles, Omos, Mace, and T-Bar vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Mansoor, and Mustafa Ali.

Powell’s POV: Big E stated on social media that he intends to cash in the Money in the Bank contract tonight. WWE previously listed Lashley vs. Orton for Extreme Rules. It was pulled from the official listing. They also previously advertised Orton and Riddle vs. Lashley and MVP for the Raw Tag Titles for tonight’s Raw, but it appears that mach is off due to Lashley vs. Orton being advertised instead. Raw will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.