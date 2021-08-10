AEW Dark preview: Seventeen matches set for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta.

-Valentina Rossi vs. Nyla Rose.

-David Ramos, Jake Manning, and Joey Sweets vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana.

-Dean Alexander, Arjun Singh, and TIM vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and 10.

-Jay Freddie and Marcus Kross vs. Angelico and Jack Evans.

-Zeda Zhang vs. Thunder Rosa.

-Robyn Renegade vs. Tay Conti.

-Sahara Seven vs. Penelope Ford.

-Seth Gargis and Ripper Zybysko vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow.

-Invictus Khash vs. Darby Allin.

-Skyler Moore vs. Red Velvet.

-Thad Brown vs. Hikuleo.

-Cezar Bononi and JD Drake vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix.

-Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray vs. “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.

-Alan “5” Angels vs. QT Marshall.

-Luther and Serpentico vs. Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Daniel Garcia.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.