AEW Dark preview: Seventeen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta.
-Valentina Rossi vs. Nyla Rose.
-David Ramos, Jake Manning, and Joey Sweets vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana.
-Dean Alexander, Arjun Singh, and TIM vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and 10.
-Jay Freddie and Marcus Kross vs. Angelico and Jack Evans.
-Zeda Zhang vs. Thunder Rosa.
-Robyn Renegade vs. Tay Conti.
-Sahara Seven vs. Penelope Ford.
-Seth Gargis and Ripper Zybysko vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow.
-Invictus Khash vs. Darby Allin.
-Skyler Moore vs. Red Velvet.
-Thad Brown vs. Hikuleo.
-Cezar Bononi and JD Drake vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix.
-Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray vs. “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.
-Alan “5” Angels vs. QT Marshall.
-Luther and Serpentico vs. Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder.
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Daniel Garcia.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
