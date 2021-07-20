What's happening...

7/20 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Austin Theory, Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Kushida and Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust, Drake Maverick vs. LA Knight

July 20, 2021

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV 
Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)
Aired live July 20, 2021 on USA Network

The show will begin at the top of the hour…

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.