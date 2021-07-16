07/16 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: MITB go-home show with fans, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Finn Balor returns

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The Money in the Bank go-home show with fans, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Finn Balor returns, and more (24:12)…

Click here for the July 16 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.