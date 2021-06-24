NXT TV viewership for the show headlined by Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 665,000 viewers for USA Network. The viewership count was down from the 695,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: NXT ran opposite an NBA playoff game that delivered 5.265 million viewers for TNT, and an NHL game that delivered 963,000 million viewers for NBC Sports Network. The NBA numbers continue to increase as they go deeper into the playoffs.
Sports TV on Tuesday
Suns-Clippers on ESPN: 5.265 million
Czech Republic-England on ESPN: 999,000
Canadiens-Knights on NBCSN: 963,000
Croatia-Scotland on ESPN2: 747,000
WWE NXT on USA: 665,000
— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 23, 2021
