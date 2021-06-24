NXT TV viewership for the show headlined by Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 665,000 viewers for USA Network. The viewership count was down from the 695,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT ran opposite an NBA playoff game that delivered 5.265 million viewers for TNT, and an NHL game that delivered 963,000 million viewers for NBC Sports Network. The NBA numbers continue to increase as they go deeper into the playoffs.