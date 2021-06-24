What's happening...

NXT TV viewership for the show headlined by Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly

June 24, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 665,000 viewers for USA Network. The viewership count was down from the 695,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT ran opposite an NBA playoff game that delivered 5.265 million viewers for TNT, and an NHL game that delivered 963,000 million viewers for NBC Sports Network. The NBA numbers continue to increase as they go deeper into the playoffs.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.