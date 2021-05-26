AEW Dynamite airing Friday, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Simon Diamond, Hector Garza, Hans Schmidt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will not air tonight due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. The AEW Double or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite will air on Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 54 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 40 percent of the vote. B finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show an A- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Pat Kenney, who wrestled as Simon Diamond, is 54. He currently works as a producer for the NWA.

-Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) died on May 26, 2012 at age 87.

-Hector Garza died on May 26, 2013 at age 43 following a battle with lung cancer.