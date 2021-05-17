What's happening...

WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast, Earl Hebner, Dave Hebner, Alex Wright, Cash Wheeler, Godfather, Mike Bennett, Kevin Von Erich, Ron Simmons, Tom Lawlor

May 17, 2021

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show will feature the fallout from last night’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 3CT/4ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WrestleMania Backlash at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return one week from today.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Earl and Dave Hebner are 72.

-Alex Wright is 46.

-Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) of FTR is 34. He also worked as Dash Wilder in The Revival.

-The late Nancy Benoit was born on May 17, 1964. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband Chris Benoit on June 22, 2007.

-The Godfather (Charles Wright) turned 60 on Sunday.

-Mike Bennett, who worked as Mike Kanellis in WWE, turned 36 on Sunday.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on May 16, 1947. The Freebird died at age 65 on November 26, 2012 due to pneumonia.

-Kevin Von Erich (Kevin Adkisson) turned 64 on Saturday.

-Ron Simmons turned 63 on Saturday. Damn!

-Tom Lawlor turned 38 on Saturday.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.