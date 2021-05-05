MLW’s official preview for tonight’s season finale of Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to promote tonight’s MLW Fusion season finale.

MLW presents Fusion’s season finale TONIGHT at 7pm ET featuring a can’t miss World Middleweight Championship rematch, on YouTube and other platforms. (Learn more about where to watch.)

World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (champion) vs. Myron Reed (challenger)

Carribean Champion Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez

Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco

For five months the world has waited for this rematch. Rush/Reed 2 for the World Middleweight Championship finally happens tonight, presented by newlawoffice.com!

Lio Rush claims he’s cleared out the Middleweight ranks, but the 205 lb. division’s former champ Myron Reed says the undefeated Rush is nothing more than a clout chaser and swears lightning won’t strike twice! With CONTRA in his rearview mirror, “The Young GOAT” vows he’s rebuilt and ready to reclimb the Middleweight mountaintop and take back what’s his. But can he do what no man has done since Lio Rush entered MLW and beat the MOTH?

Some of the absolute best in the world have attempted to hand Lio his first loss in the league, and every single one of them has failed to show up and show out against the self-proclaimed Moneyweight. Is a re-focused and reinvigorated “Young GOAT” the one to finally step up and unseat the undefeated champ? Find out tonight!

Does Josef Samael have final say on who gets a shot at Fatu? If so, what does this mean for Alex Hammerstone and his push for a blockbuster title vs. title fight with the CONTRA Kingpin? Alicia Atout has the scoop as MLW takes an inside look at CONTRA’s alleged World title contract control!

Speaking of Alicia Atout, she will have a scoop on what’s next for MLW after the season wraps up.

What happened to Salina de la Renta? Azteca Underground promises “grand festivities and consequences” as the league closes out the season.

In more high octane Middleweight action, Laredo Kid takes to the skies against Lucha Libre veteran Gringo Loco!

PLUS: Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday in action! Ross and Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, and more!

Join Ray Flores, fight analyst Saint Laurent, and backstage correspondent Alicia Atout for a night of top ranked competition headlined by a huge World Middleweight title rematch as Major League Wrestling closes out the season!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. MLW airs on Fubo Sports Network and the Roku Channel on Friday nights 7pm / 10pm ET. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: I will be covering the show live as it streams tonight at 6CT/7ET. MLW is not issuing a screener this week, so my audio review will likely be delayed until Thursday.