WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

April 19, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair.

-Drew McIntyre demands answers from MVP after being attacked by Mace and T-Bar last week.

Powell’s POV: WWE had been advertising Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman as a first time ever match, but it’s been pulled from the official website preview. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

