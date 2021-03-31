What's happening...

“Young Rock” episode six viewership count for NBC

March 31, 2021

CategoriesMISC News WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The sixth episode of “Young Rock” delivered 2.523 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s overnight ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.872 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: “Young Rock” delivered 5.034 million viewers for its premiere and has lost viewers with each new episode. The series continues to perform very well in each demographic, but it turns out that some demos prefer dogs to Dwayne Johnson, as CBS’s “Pooch Perfect” topped “Young Rock” in the adults 18-49 demo.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. ted March 31, 2021 @ 2:55 pm

    The show will continue to drop in ratings until the final episode.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.