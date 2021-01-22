01/22 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Paul Heyman vs. Adam Pearce? Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Title, Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin, Sasha Banks vs. Reginald, Cesaro vs. Dolph Ziggler, Bayley and Bianca Belair run an obstacle course

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Paul Heyman vs. Adam Pearce? Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Title, Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin, Sasha Banks vs. Reginald, Cesaro vs. Dolph Ziggler, Bayley and Bianca Belair run an obstacle course, and more (32:20)…

Click here for the January 22 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.