Hardy to perform at WWE Tribute to the Troops

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that Hardy will perform on Sunday’s Tribute to the Troops special.

STAMFORD, Conn., December 1, 2020 – The 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will feature a performance by chart-topping Country artist HARDY this Sunday, December 6 on FOX. Tribute to the Troops will air adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts. Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 PM ET can watch the special at 4:30 PM ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 PM ET can watch at 3:00 PM ET.

“I am so excited to play WWE Tribute to the Troops,” said HARDY. “As a big supporter of our United States military, I am honored to be able to perform for them. Can’t wait to rock the house and God bless America.”

Tribute to the Troops will take place inside the state-of-the-art WWE ThunderDome™, and include servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

“HARDY is an immensely talented singer and songwriter who has worked with some of the most prolific names in country music,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “WWE is thrilled to have him perform at TV’s most patriotic show of the year as together we celebrate our troops and their families.”

HARDY first made headlines as one of Nashville’s most in-demand songwriters, earning the prestigious CMA Triple Play Award and AIMP’s 2020 Songwriter of the Year plus nominations at the CMA and ACM awards, after writing songs for renowned artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Chris Lane and Morgan Wallen. Most notably, he co-wrote Blake Shelton’s award-winning, 3X PLATINUM #1 “God’s Country.” Now breaking out as an artist in his own right, HARDY released his acclaimed debut A ROCK (Big Loud Records) earlier this fall. The album’s GOLD-certified lead single “ONE BEER” feat. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson reigns as the #1 song at Country radio this week, marking HARDY’s first-ever #1 as an artist and eighth #1 as a songwriter.

WWE began Tribute to the Troops in 2003 to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country. HARDY joins an impressive list of Tribute to the Troops musical guests who over the years have included top performers Florida Georgia Line, Mary J. Blige, Flo Rida, Train, Trace Adkins, Bebe Rexha and Machine Gun Kelly.

Powell’s POV: The Tribute to the Troops show will air Sunday on Fox. The start time varies depending on when NFL games are airing in your market, so check local listings.