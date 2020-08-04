WWE Raw viewership for the debut of Raw Underground

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.715 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.617 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.710 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.824 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.610 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fourth, fifth, and sixth in the 18-49 demographic in the Monday cable ratings. The August 5, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.473 million viewers.