11/20 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Ashante Adonis vs. Tony Nese, and “Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, Curt Stallion delivers a message

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 206)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed November 20, 2020 on WWE Network

The broadcast team of Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness quickly welcomed viewers to the show and introduced the first match…

1. “EverRise” Chase Parker and Matt Martel vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh. The match started with the Bollywood Boys looking for a dance off against Ever Rise, with the French Canadians accepting, but getting jumped as soon as they tried to imitate the Bollywood Boys dance. Sunil couldn’t keep control for long however as Parker was able to turn the tides after a failed dropkick attempt and tagged in Martel who took control.

Sunil at one point squirmed out of a Canadian Gutbuster clutch and used a chin lock on Martel before tagging in and out with his brother to try and wear down Martel. At one point, Martel was able to tag in Parker, but Sunil was able to catch Parker coming in with an arm drag and take control.

The Bollywood Boys hit Parker with a double seated dropkick before Samir taunted Parker with the prop camera. Parker snatched it and threatened to break it, allowing himself and Martel to take advantage of a distracted Samir and drop him with a strike. Martel hammer threw Samir across the ring and hit a backbreaker for a two count before tagging in Parker who rocked Samir with a jumping kick to the face.

Parker whipped Samir across the ring again, but this time Samir ducked under an elbow and tried for a crucifix, however Parker caught him with a Samoan Drop for a two count. Ever Rise followed up with a step-up elbow drop, with Martel now the legal man. He tossed Samir to the ropes but Samir was able to dodge tackle attempt and toss Martel out of the ring and tag in his brother.

Sunil Singh then entered the ring and hit Martel with a pair of spinning Wheel Kicks before combining with Samir for the Bollywood Blast (Backbreaker and Elbow Drop Combo.) However Parker broke up the count and hit a Wheelbarrow Facebuster combo and tried for the pin, but this time, Sunil took advantage of the referee being distracted by Parker and clocked Martel over the head with a camera, allowing Samir to get the pinfall victory.

The Bollywood Boys defeated EverRise.

Anish’s Thoughts: For what it was, this was an entertaining opening match. I’m partial to the heel versus heel matchup and I think all four guys worked well together and had some funny spots where they each tried to “out-heel” each other, which eventually led to the defeat of Ever Rise as Sunil Singh pulled one too many tricks on them. A consistent way to give the Bollywood Boys the win.

Ariya Daivari furiously made his way to the ring and sat at commentary for the main event. Before the main event, Daivari gave a recap of the match last week and backed his partner Tony Nese…

Curt Stallion said that Santos Escobar doesn’t want to face him and that Escobar needs to smarten up…

2. Ashante ‘Thee Adonis’ vs. Tony Nese. The two men started strong by trading chops, an exchange which Tony Nese won. Adonis and Nese then had a running exchange in which Nese took a tactical roll to the outside and swiped Daivari’s headset for a second as well to hype himself up on commentary.

Adonis chased Nese back into the ring, only for Nese to hop right on and stomp him. Adonis didn’t take this lying down however and was able to make some space to strike at Nese before whipping him across the ring for a Backdrop and a jumping dropkick. Nese this time rolled out of the ring unintentionally, where Adonis followed him and rammed his head into the announce table while trading barbs with Ariya Daivari.

Daivari tossed Nese’s head into the barricade before breaking the count and rolling Nese onto the apron. Adonis took a second to showboat however, allowing Nese to blind him with the apron skirt and take advantage. Nese brought Adonis into the ring and traded jabs with him, before hitting Adonis with a hotshot and hitting his springboard moonsault for a two count.

A frustrated Nese now locked in a seated reverse cravat and tried to wear Adonis down, but Adonis was able to muscle up to his feet and hit Nese with an Electric Chair Facebuster. Adonis and Nese struggled to their feet, with Nese trying to punch Adonis, but getting counter punched before Adonis caught Nese with a pair of knees to the gut and a standing suplex. Adonis elected to continue to the offense and hit Nese with a leg trip and a Flapjack.

At this point, Daivari got off the announce table to give Nese advice. Nese however was met by an elaborate, almost 5 knuckle shuffle like Fist Drop from Adonis followed by a Butterfly DDT. Adonis got a two count and tried for a powerbomb, but Nese rolled out into a seated kick. Nese signaled for Daivari to ready his chain to punch Adonis, but Adonis was able to get the ref aware of Daivari.

Daivari then elected to rush the ring and try to ram Adonis with the chain, but Adonis hit Daivari with a Spinebuster and followed up with a Superkick for the pinfall victory…

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis defeated Tony Nese.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was a really great match in which Nese did his damned best to make Adonis look as great as possible and both men came together to do just that. Adonis looked completely in his element and even if there was a spot or so that wasn’t completely silky smooth, I think that added to how real this match felt. Adonis looked like a completely different person than usual and really showcased his personality and a wide range of offense. Although I will say that I resent Nigel McGuinness calling his superkick the ‘Long Kiss Goodnight’ in clear copyright infringement of early 2000’s Mickie James. If we are going to steal that name, somebody better get smooched.

Aside from that, Adonis and Nese put on a very entertaining main event to cap off the great opener by the two Canadian tag teams. I really hope someone shows that main event to Vince McMahon, because Adonis really looked like a main eventer in that one, and Nese definitely made him look like that, so I hope both men share credit. Overall, this was one of the best episodes of 205 Live in a long while.