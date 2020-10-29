Billy Corgan clarifies Thunder Rosa’s status with the NWA

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA President Billy Corgan wrote on Instagram that Thunder Rosa is under contract with the company through 2021.

Powell’s POV: Fans wondered whether Rosa’s deal with the company was up when she dropped the NWA Women’s Championship to Serena Deeb at Tuesday’s UWN pay-per-view event. Based on what Corgan wrote, her contractual status had nothing to do with her dropping the title.



