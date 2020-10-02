WWE 205 Live to focus on Sunday’s NXT Cruiserweight Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE 205 Live will feature an in-depth look at the Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott feud. Escobar will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Scott at Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31 event.

Powell’s POV: WWE is billing this as “a very special episode.” Based on the advertising, it appears there will be no first-run matches on tonight’s show, which streams on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET.



