Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and partners officially own the XFL

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that he and partners Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital officially acquired the XFL today. The group bought the league out of bankruptcy and their purchase was made official today.

Powell’s POV: The group paid $15 million to acquire the XFL from the bankruptcy court back in early August. The easiest part of this venture is now behind them. It will be very interesting to see what type of deals they can strike and what plans they come up with to make the league work after Vince McMahon tried and failed twice.

The deal is official closed and “the keys” to the XFL have been handed over. I humbly accept and promise to put my callouses to hard work building our new brand. Congrats to my partners @DanyGarciaCo & #GerryCardinale and our sharp, hungry team. #XFLOwner #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/ctwRlewxxA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 21, 2020

Excited & humbled to be the first woman to ever own an American major sports league. A big thank you to @TheRock & #GerryCardinale & our incredible teams for all their work the past few months. More #bigmoves to come! #xflowner #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/pHxSqaenRa — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) August 21, 2020



