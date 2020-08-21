What's happening...

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and partners officially own the XFL

August 21, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that he and partners Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital officially acquired the XFL today. The group bought the league out of bankruptcy and their purchase was made official today.

Powell’s POV: The group paid $15 million to acquire the XFL from the bankruptcy court back in early August. The easiest part of this venture is now behind them. It will be very interesting to see what type of deals they can strike and what plans they come up with to make the league work after Vince McMahon tried and failed twice.


