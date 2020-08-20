Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Miz’s “Cannonball” on USA Network, WWE Raw poll results, Walter, Byron Saxton, Tori, Nick Miller

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing NXT Takeover XXX and WWE SummerSlam. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-The latest edition of The Miz hosted “Cannonball” airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a F grade majority vote from 39 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 24 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve (as we are for all shows these days), I gave the show a D grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tori (Terri Poch) is 56.

-Byron Saxton (Bryan Kelly) is 37.

-Nick Miller (Mikey Nicholls) is 35.

-NXT UK Champion Walter (Walter Hahn) is 33.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...