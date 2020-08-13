Police recover NXT wrestler Shotzi Blackheart’s car and ring gear

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestler Shotzi Blackheart’s car and ring gear was recovered by Orange County police after being stolen on Tuesday morning. Blackheart filmed a video that shows Jake Atlas driving her to meet with police, where she gleefully reclaimed possession of her gear. Watch the video below or via her YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: It’s great that this story had a happy ending. The video is totally worth watching, as Blackheart was downright giddy about recovering the helmet that she wears to the ring. She even explained the significance of the helmet to one of the police officers. Good for her.



