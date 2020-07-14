WWE Raw viewership for the Extreme Rules go-home edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.561 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.687 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: A dreadful week despite the grudge week theme and this being the go-home show for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. How bad will it get for Raw once live sports return as competition? The first hour of Raw averaged 1.580 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.599 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.504 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, fifth, and sixth in the 18-49 demographic in the Monday night cable ratings. The July 15, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.453 million viewers.



