6/26 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the Undertaker tribute

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Taped earlier today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired June 26, 2020 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with an Undertaker montage… Inside the WWE Performance Center, babyfaces and heels stood on the stage together and chanted “Thank you, Taker” and clapped while the broadcast team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves introduced the show.

Cole and Graves sat at ringside and spoke about Undertaker briefly before setting up Taker’s first appearance in WWE. Highlights aired from the November 22, 1990 Survivor Series match… Graves hyped the airing of the Boneyard Match and labeled it the final match of the Undertaker and said it was coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: So we’re going to pretend like Undertaker officially retired even though he never actually did during The Last Ride finale? Keep in mind that Triple H has been in the same “In case of emergency, break glass” mode that Undertaker put himself in. Don’t get me wrong, Taker is great and I’m cool with them paying tribute to him, but he didn’t actually retire. Meanwhile, I wish I could say that can’t believe the show opened with a group of wrestlers standing on the stage together given the COVID-19 outbreak in WWE, but nothing this company does regarding the pandemic truly surprises me anymore.

A Taker montage aired with John Cena and Roman Reigns speaking about his greatness…

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 aired. There was a commercial break during the match, and when they returned there was another Taker montage with comments from Edge followed by more of the Boneyard Match. Another commercial break aired.

Cole and Graves sat at ringside and once again labeled the Boneyard Match as the final match of Taker’s career. They set up another video package, which featured comments from Kane and Ric Flair, and the airing of the Boneyard Match resumed.