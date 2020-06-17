NXT TV preview: Two tag title matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell's POV: NXT is scheduled to be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.



