WWE Backlash lineup: Two matches set for the June event

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Sunday, June 14 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Powell’s POV: WWE officially announced the WWE Championship match today. Perhaps you’ve heard, but the Edge vs. Orton match that was announced last night might turn out to be the greatest match ever.



