04/08 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Ethan Page and Josh Alexander vs. Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles, Chris Bey vs. Daga, Willie Mack vs. Reno Scum, Jessicka Havok vs. Madison Rayne, Ken Shamrock talks

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Ethan Page and Josh Alexander vs. Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles, Chris Bey vs. Daga, Willie Mack vs. Reno Scum, Jessicka Havok vs. Madison Rayne, Ken Shamrock talks, and more (23:12)…

