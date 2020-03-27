3/27 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Joaquin Wilde, Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 27, 2020 on WWE Network

The show kicked off with the Isaiah Scott vs. Joaquin Wilde match. Jon Quasto and Aiden English were on commentary…

1. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Joaquin Wilde. The match started with Scott and Wilde circling each other and then quickly going to ground. Wilde grabbed a wrist lock to try and force Scott to the ground, using an arm drag as well when Scott tried to escape keeping Scott on the floor. Wilde and Scott then exchanged whip attacks and head scissors whips, resulting in a stalemate and a frustrated Wilde as Scott was able to level the field again.

Wilde charged at Scott and managed to hit another head scissors whip, sending Scott to the outside. Wilde then tried for a baseball slide, but Scott pulled him under the ring skirt and hit him with a kick to the face, stunning Wilde. Scott then rolled Wilde into the ring and wrenched his ear. Scott then got into mount and pounded on Wilde before then rolling to rear naked position and wrenching Wilde’s left arm.

Scott kept the pressure on Wilde until eventually transitioning into a modified Gory stretch. Wilde contorted in pain until Scott tried for a backslide, but Wilde kicked out at two. Scott then slotted the fatigued Wilde with chest kicks before propping him onto the top rope and chopping him hard, echoing in the empty arena. Wilde managed to then push Scott off the rope and hit a diving huracanrana to Scott to toss him out of the ring.

Wilde then followed up on the outside, hitting a diving body rana to whip Scott into the announce table. Wilde then rolled Scott back into the ring and tried for a springboard move, but Scott kicked him to the floor, leaving both men grounded. They then got to their feet, exchanging uppercuts in the middle of the ring.

In the striking exchanged, Wilde changed levels and hit a jawbreaker, but Scott retorted with a German suplex. Wilde didn’t stay down and bounced to hit a poisoned Frankensteiner before Scott came back to hit the House Call side kick, getting a two count.

Scott then went to the top rope and tried for a diving stomp, but Wilde got out of the way and kicked Scott in the fact. Wilde tried to hit another head scissors whip from the corner, but Scott caught him and hit a Pop Up Michinoku Driver to get the pinfall victory.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Joaquin Wilde.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was a solid match with a really interesting through line. I liked the idea of Wilde finding success with the head scissors whips and ranas, getting Scott on the back foot until finally he went to the well one too many times. I also like the continuous effort to make sure that Scott is winning using a number of different moves and pinfall combinations, which keeps his matches interesting.

A recap of the NXT Cruiserweight Title match from NXT UK was shown with Jordan Devlin defending the title against Travis Banks…

2. Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan. Nese and Lorcan locked up with Nese using his strength advantage to try and muscle Lorcan around the ring and using a chicken wing to keep Lorcan at bay. Lorcan escaped by going for a quick flying dropkick, building some distance from Nese. They locked up again, this time with Lorcan grabbing a head scissors squeeze after a takedown. Nese however managed to escape using a leg trip and roll over, followed by a shoulder block to Lorcan.

Lorcan didn’t stay down however, reversing Nese’s hold into a Fujiwara armbar, which didn’t last long as Nese got to the ropes. Nese and Lorcan continued to try and ground the other, with Nese using a chin lock to wear Lorcan down. Lorcan reversed at one point, into a chicken wing of his own and a wrist lock followed by a stomp. Lorcan then transitioned to another head scissors squeeze, but Nese rolled his way to the ropes to break the hold.

Nese hesitated a little when reengaging with Lorcan, pushing him to the ropes and smacking him in the gut. Lorcan didn’t let it go unanswered however, chopping Nese’s chest red and then to the outside. Nese evaded Lorcan as much as he could, but Lorcan continued to chop him. Eventually, Lorcan tried for a Sunset flip, but Nese rolled out and hit a kick to the face to gain some space.

Nese then stomped Lorcan into the corner before picking him up and returning fire with chops of his own. Nese landed a scoop slam and went for a cover, transitioning to a body scissors and crushing Lorcan’s ribs. Eventually, Lorcan was able to escape by turning Nese over and hitting some ground and pound from in guard.

Lorcan then got up and racked Nese with a running uppercut followed by a Blockbuster, earning him a two count. Lorcan took too long trying to take advantage of the stunned Nese however as Nese was able to recover enough to hit a Hotshot followed by the springboard moonault. Lorcan just managed to kick out at two, but Nese was quickly after able to hit a standing stomp followed by a corner German Suplex. Tony Nese didn’t hesitate this time, following up with the running knee to get the pinfall victory.

Tony Nese defeated Oney Lorcan.

Anish’s Thoughts: Nese and Lorcan put on a really good match, I don’t know how Lorcan does it but there’s something about his matches even when losing it just makes him look better. I loved Lorcan’s tactical approach to the match, which would have resulted in a victory had it not been for Nese’s last second flurry.

Another fun show that did well to keep me entertained. I am surprised that they didn’t play the full Banks vs. Devlin title match on this show. I think they could have given the length of the show otherwise, especially since it was for the NXT Cruiserweight Title and was a great match. The two matches we did get were really good however, and I will say there’s something about the way in which both Wilde and Lorcan have lost two weeks in a row, but each look better than three weeks ago



