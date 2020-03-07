ROH 18th Anniversary PPV lineup: The card for Friday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor 18th Anniversary pay-per-view event that will be held on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live.

-Rush vs. Mark Haskins for the ROH World Title.

-Dragon Lee vs. Bandido for the ROH TV Title.

-Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Adam Brooks vs. Slex.

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry.

-Dan Maff vs. Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Bateman in a Dealer’s Choice match for a future shot at any ROH championship title.

-Nicole Savoy vs. Session Moth Martina.

Powell’s POV: The price is $34.99 on FITE.TV and $39.95 on DirecTV pay-per-view and is free for HonorClub subscribers. I have no idea why ROH stubbornly continues to run pay-per-views directly opposite the most viewed weekly pro wrestling television show in WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Putting aside that head scratcher, the lineup looks good on paper. I will either cover the show live or will have same night coverage (that whole Smackdown thing). I will pass along coverage info as we get closer to the day of the show.



