Former WWE and WCW wrestler Bryan “Adam Bomb” Clark arrested on narcotics charges

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Bryan “Adam Bomb” Clark (Emmett Bryan Clark Jr.) is facing various narcotics charges in Arizona. The Arizona Republic reports that Clark has been charged with conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office declined comment on the matter. “This is an ongoing matter,” Katie O’Connor told AZCentral.com.

Powell’s POV: Clark has plead not guilty and his attorney’s issued a statement claiming that the charges against their client are “unreliable and false information.” They specifically claim that the weapon charge stems from Clark possessing a Korean War pistol that he considers a family heirloom. In addition to Clark’s pro wrestling background, the story is also getting some added notoriety due to Dennis Miccolis, original keyboard player for The Buckinghams, being charged in connection with the Clark case. The duo will return to court on February 19. There is a hilarious line in the Arizona Republic piece that lists Clark as being former partners with “The Wippleman” in WWE and notes that they defeated Marty Jannetty and The 1-2-3 Kid. [Thanks to Dot Net Member Efren]



