1/3 F1rst Wrestling Wrestlepalooza XVI results: Air Wolf vs. Jake Atlas for the Wrestlepalooza Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Priscilla Kelly, “The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, Joey Ryan vs. Arik Cannon

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

F1rst Wrestling WrestlePalooza XVI

Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue

Report by Dot Net reader Jason Biagi

1. Wildhorse defeated Thunderfrog, Devon Monroe, Angel Dorado, Rylie Jackson, and Caleb Konley in a six-pack match.

2. Arik Cannon pinned Joey Ryan.

3. Uptown VFW Champion Darin Corbin beat “Man Scout” Jake Manning.

4. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy defeated “The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander.

5. Priscilla Kelly beat Jordynne Grace by submission.

6. Wrestlepalooza Champion Air Wolf pinned Jake Atlas.

Wrestlepalooza XVII will be held on Saturday at the same venue.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

