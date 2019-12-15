WWE TLC lineup (live coverage tonight): Kickoff Show match added to the lineup for tonight’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE TLC pay-per-view that will be held on tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center.

-“The Kabuki Warriors” Kairi Sane and Asuka vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a TLC match.

-WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. “The Revival” Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-The Viking Raiders’ open challenge for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a tables match.

-Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy.

-Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (Kickoff Show).

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Kickoff Show match since our last update. Join me for live coverage beginning with Kickoff Show notes at 5CT/6ET and the main show on 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a TLC audio review for Dot Net Members later tonight.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

