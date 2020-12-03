12/03 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a ladder match to determine the WarGames match advantage, Leon Ruff and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and Raul Mendoza, Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese, the final push for NXT Takeover WarGames

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a ladder match to determine the WarGames match advantage, Leon Ruff and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and Raul Mendoza, Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese, the final push for NXT Takeover WarGames, and more (33:10)…

Click here for the December 3 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/