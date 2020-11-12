11/12 Dot Net Weekly audio show: WWE employee vs. independent contractor issue, AEW teases Shaq, The Rascalz expected to leave Impact Wrestling, AEW Games video, MLW’s restart, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE employee vs. independent contractor issue, AEW teases Shaq, The Rascalz expected to leave Impact Wrestling, AEW Games video, MLW’s restart, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion, and more (90:03)…

Click here for the November 12 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...