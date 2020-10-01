10/01 Dot Net Weekly audio show: NXT Takeover 31, Paul Levesque teases NXT changes and a new look, Tegan Nox injury, Joey Ryan lawsuit, WWE Draft, XFL and NWA return notes, NJPW management shakeup, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: NXT Takeover 31, Paul Levesque teases NXT changes and a new look, Tegan Nox injury, Joey Ryan lawsuit, WWE Draft, XFL and NWA return notes, NJPW management shakeup, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion, and more (94:12)…

